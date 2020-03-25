ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Pitkin County is going one step past a Stay at Home order– officials are telling anyone who is a visitor to leave the county.
The order issued Monday also requires motels and lodges to close. It advises those visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days when they are safely home.
The county is also strongly encouraging people who own homes in Pitkin County but it’s not their primary residence to do the same thing.
It does require residents to stay at home except for essential needs. Non-essential businesses must close any in-person operations.
Residents are allowed to go outside but like the orders, they are told to limit contact to the people in their household and stay six feet away from others.
Gatherings are limited to 10 or less.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state reported Pitkin County had 18 diagnosed cases.
The county has also ordered at least 1,000 tests from a company based in Englewood that has created a new type of blood test to detect COVID-19.