Hours after Tri-County Health, Jeffco Health and Boulder County Health announced stay at home orders, Larimer County Health followed suit. It will go into effect on March 26 at 5 p.m.

Residents are asked to stay home and stop the spread of coronavirus. They can go to the grocery store or get other essential services.

The hope is also to ease the stress on local medical facilities.

During a stay-at-home order you are able to:

Go to the pharmacy to get medication.

Get groceries for you and anyone who lives in your home.

Have a take-out meal from your favorite local restaurant.

Get food or supplies for your pet.

Take your dog around the block or go for a hike — as long as you are keeping your distance from others.

Enjoy City and County open spaces

Take groceries and supplies to your at-risk parents, grandparents, or neighbors

Get margaritas-to-go from your favorite watering hole! (please enjoy responsibly from home)