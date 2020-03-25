DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is getting technology into the hands of students to continue their remote learning curriculum during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, parents gathered the last of what their students need to learn from home over the next several weeks.
Laptops are being provided to families based on the feedback DPS received from this week’s technology survey. According to the district, about 20,000 students do not have access to a computer or the internet.
The transition to remote learning officially begins April 7, since next week is DPS’ regularly-scheduled spring break. Many classrooms within the district have provided students with an at-home lesson plan for the past two weeks that students have been out of the classroom.
Although Denver is under a stay at home order, parents were allowed to pick up the supplies, like a laptop or workbook, that they need. They are asked to stay in the vehicle while a DPS employee puts the supplies in the trunk.
DPS has developed remote learning plans so students can stay engaged and give them some sense of normalcy while they learn from home.
“We know this is stressful on parents but it’s also stressful on kids,” said DPS Deputy Superintendent of Operations Mark Ferrandino. “Work with your students. If they want to work later, if they want to work in the morning, how do you make sure they can be successful and you can be successful as a family as you go thru this?”
DPS is planning for weeks or possibly months of remote learning during the coronavivrus pandemic.