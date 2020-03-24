Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Safeway is putting some physical indicators to mark social distancing guidelines for shoppers. Crews at the grocery store are measuring and marking the floor with tape.
Eventually those markers will be replaced with a more permanent solution.
