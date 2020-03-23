Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill that repeal’s the state’s death penalty on Monday. Additionally, Polis commuted the sentences for three men on death row in the state; Robert Ray, Sir Mario Owens and Nathan Dunlap.
Polis has granted clemency to 11 individuals; six commutations and five pardons.
“Commutations are typically granted to reflect evidence of extraordinary change in the offender. That is not why I am commuting these sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Rather, the commutations of these despicable and guilty individuals are consistent with the abolition of the death penalty in the State of Colorado, and consistent with the recognition that the death penalty cannot be, and never has been, administered equitably in the State of Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis, echoing the Executive Orders.
The measure passed the roll call vote 38 to 27 in February.