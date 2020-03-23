Comments
(CBS4) – A Colorado man stuck in Peru is asking for help as he tries to get home. He is on vacation there with a friend. The country has since shut its borders down.
Jonathan Du says he has no idea how long the closure will last. He adds his flight was canceled.
“There’s always a little bit of anxiety when going through this situation, but we realized really quickly off the bat that if we didn’t advocate for ourselves, no one was going to advocate for us. That’s particularly true like you mentioned because really no one knew about it. All the news outlets, no one was covering this,” he said.
Du says he found out he needed to leave the country from a friend.