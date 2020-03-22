Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a man was shot and killed at the Windsor Court Apartments on Saturday. Officers responded to the area near 16th Avenue and Joliet Street.
They say they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Details about a suspect or suspects have not been released, but police say this is an isolated incident.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 303-739-6127. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.