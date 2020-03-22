(CBS4) – Logan and Hinsdale Counties and the city of Fort Collins announced positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Logan County, in fact, reports its first two cases.
Details about the Logan County cases were not released.
There are now six positive COVID-19 test results in northeast Colorado; Yuma County (1), Morgan County (3), Logan County (2).
On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did not show any cases reported in Logan County.
Hinsdale County says a woman in her 70s has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the first positive for that county. She is hospitalized and in serious condition, officials say.
Officials also urged visitors to leave and those planning to visit to stay home.
Also new on Sunday, Fort Collins announced a “colleague” tested positive for coronavirus. It is not clear the patient’s involvement with the city, however city officials say the person was last at work on March 10.
Following the news, Fort Collins announced two city buildings, on one Mason Street and another on Wood Street, would be closed except for critical services starting March 23 through March 27. The buildings will be disinfected.
