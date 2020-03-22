



– The potential of significant damage to sewage lines has risen as a result of some residents hoarding toilet paper during coronavirus pandemic leaving others to use other products. Sanitation experts with the Town of Windsor said many may turn toward using things like wet wipes instead.

Though many wipes are labeled as “flushable” by their manufacturer, they can actually ruin pipes.

“Just because it is labeled ‘flushable’ the manufacturers have created a problem,” said Eric Lucas, Public Services Director for Windsor.

The manufacturers are accurate when saying the wipes can flush down a toilet. However, it is misleading, officials say. They can physically make it down a toilet, but so too can a battery or Lego.

The sanitation system isn’t built to withstand significant numbers of odd items being flushed. Most are designed to only intake human waste and toilet paper.

“(Low levels of toilet paper) put us on a heightened alert status,” Lucas told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Thousands of Coloradans have hoarded toilet paper amid fears of COVID-19. However, major grocery chains have said it isn’t necessary as they have enough supply for everyone. The only issue is getting it to the stores before the same hoarders buy more.

“Anything beyond toilet paper is not designed to disintegrate,” said Dennis Markham, Treatment Plant Supervisor for Windsor.

The sanitation team said they have seen odd items come through to the plant, including things like shirts, socks and even softballs.

However, with the lack of toilet paper on shelves, they were concerned wet wipes would clog the system.

“They will go down the toilet, for sure. But, they are destined to cause problems downstream,” Markham said. “Which drives utility workers crazy.”

“Our staff is making additional trips to our lift stations to check,” Lucas said. “Sure, you can put it in your toilet and it will flush. But, it doesn’t mean it will continue to flush all the way through the system. It won’t. They aren’t designed that way. So, don’t believe what is on the label.”

Those with the Town of Windsor said, if you must use something other than toilet paper, throw it in a trash bag and put that in the trash.