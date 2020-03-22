



During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important for the people who are treating the sick don’t end up sick themselves. The way that is prevented is by wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Nationwide supplies are running low, and Coloradans stepped up Sunday to help out.

“It’s scary time right now,” admitted Katie Wafer.

She owns a collection of medical spas and times are uncertain for her right now. Her businesses have temporarily shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado.

“I have 45 employees. We were supposed to be opening another location tomorrow and obviously not doing that,” she said.

Wafer knows her friends and coworkers, who have been working in hospitals to treat and test patients for COVID-19, say they need personal protective supplies.

“They are struggling to have many of the resources I have at our spas, so I figure there’s no use in it sitting on the shelves in our store,” she said.

She was one of many who donated their unused medical supplies Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. What was collected will be donated to hospitals and doctors offices.

“Lots of gloves. Sterile latex free gloves. They’re also in need of hand sanitizer. Masks,” she said.

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to grow and supplies keep getting used, Wafer is convinced her fellow Coloradans will do what they can to help out.

“Denver is an amazing community. There’s a lot of people that want to help. This is just the beginning.”

If you have medical equipment you would like to donate, but missed Sunday’s drive you can visit the Project C.U.R.E. website or if you have N-95 Masks you can also donate them to Mask Match.

