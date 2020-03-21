CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) – Will Parks has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $1.6 million. Parks had multiple offers and turned down more money to return to his hometown of Philadelphia.

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 09: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch against Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Broncos drafted Parks in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft and spent the first four years of his career in Denver.

He recorded 149 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a sack during his time with the Broncos.

