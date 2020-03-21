DENVER (CBS4) – Will Parks has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $1.6 million. Parks had multiple offers and turned down more money to return to his hometown of Philadelphia.
Viewers of the vlog know, Will Parks leaving hurts 😢@PhillyWill11 is different man, a good soul, wish him the best.#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/4dhR9pi7tR
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) March 21, 2020
The Broncos drafted Parks in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft and spent the first four years of his career in Denver.
Forever apart of my life. Y’all saved it. That’s only way I can thank y’all man. Y’all saved my life so thank you. My career couldn’t have started at a better place. Y’all gave me a start. Now I must go endure and finish. Love forever Denver, PHILLY out. ❤️ https://t.co/Iu5nNen2hX
— William (@PhillyWill11) March 21, 2020
He recorded 149 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a sack during his time with the Broncos.