DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers, Safeway and Amazon announced they would be paying their employees more as Colorado tries to contain the coronavirus. Almost 400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday.
At King Soopers, full-time grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associates will get a $300 bonus; part-time employees will get $150.
The bonus applies to employees hired on or before March 1 and will be payable on April 3.
King Soopers also announced emergency leave guidelines will now include up to 14 days of paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms verified by a doctor.
On Friday, Safeway, owned by Albertsons Companies, will pay drivers, associates ( store, distribution center, manufacturing plant) $2 more an hour temporarily.
The pay increase is effective as of March 15 and will end after the March 28 pay period.
“These times are unprecedented in the grocery industry. This simple ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like quite enough – and we hope our sincere appreciation with this program is a start,” said Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO of Albertsons Companies.
Amazon will pay employees $2/hour more through April. Employees diagnosed with COVID-19 will also get up to two weeks of pay.