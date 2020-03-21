EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle County, with the second highest number of positive cases of coronavirus, confirmed its first death from the virus on Saturday. County health officials say a man in his 60s passed away at a Denver-area hospital.
They say he had underlying health conditions. The man is the fifth COVID-19 death in Colorado.
The El Paso County Health Department also announced a COVID-19 death in their county on Saturday. A man in his 70s is now the third death for that county. Further details about the man were not released.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated the number of positive cases on Saturday to be 475. The state has 49 hospitalizations and has tested 4,550 people. However, the new numbers came as El Paso County announced their latest death.
State health officials stated state epidemiologists need 24 hours to “review and perform quality control checks on data before it is published.”
Health officials held more drive-thru testing sites in Steamboat Springs and Salida on Saturday.
