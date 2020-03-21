DENVER (CBS4) – Thirty-nine Coloradans finally returned home Friday following a long journey of quarantine. They were among 3,500 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers asked to isolate in their cabins when 20 passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

A family from Colorado Springs, shared their journey with CBS4 while on the ship. Elizabeth Aleteanu, her husband Chris and their two children, were stuck in a windowless cabin for seven days with a chance to venture outside just once for 45 minutes.

Finally off the ship, they were transferred from to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego where Chris registered a temperature of 103 degrees, while they were tested for the virus. Their results came back inconclusive.

“What they said, Jamie is, no news is good news… which kind of freaks me out a little bit so I’m taking safety measures,” she said.

CBS4’s Jamie Leary checked in with Elizabeth Friday, after finally getting home in Colorado Springs.

“It was a really difficult time you guys, and I know you think I’m a strong person, but I had my moments where I was like, ‘yep, this is it. This is where mom gets to go cuckoo,'” Elizabeth laughed from the comfort of her own home.

The Air Station, she said, was a breath of fresh air, literally. While their food was delivered by a team dressed in hazmat suits, they actually had space.

“The kids had their own queen size beds, a balcony and a TV.”

Elizabeth started to get teary eyed thinking about the final drive home after being away for a month. She said they were escorted by wildland firefighters.

“We had a couple we dropped off in Aurora, a sweet little lady that we dropped off in Colorado Springs downtown. Beth if you’re watching this, hello!”

A reminder to Elizabeth of all the support she received along the way, even from fellow Coloradans on board the Princess.

“So tremendous and it’s overwhelming and I think the world needs more of that.”

Elizabeth and her family are quarantined at home until March 26.