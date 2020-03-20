DENVER (CBS4) – A potent spring storm hit Colorado on Thursday with widespread snow and wind. It produced blizzard conditions on the eastern plains and shut down several highways for a time.
There was a wide range of snow totals from the foothills to the plains but several places west and south of Denver reported up to or more than a foot. Nederland was the big winner out of totals reported to the National Weather Service with 23 inches.
23″ – Nederland
22.6″ – Pinecliffe
22″ – Aspen Springs
21″ – Crescent Village
18.2″ – Estes Park
17″ – Genesee
15.8″ – Brookvale
15.2″ – Evergreen
14.6″ – Aspen Park
14.5″ – Kittredge
13.5″ – Wah Keeney Park
13″ – Silver Plume
12.2″ – Parker
12″ – Bergen Park
11.5″ – Bellvue
11″ – Rocky Flats
11″ – East Franktown
11″ – Ponderosa Park
11″ – Centennial
11″ – Lone Tree
11″ – Palmer Lake
10.7″ – Bailey
10.7″ – Monument
10″ – Elizabeth
10″ – Gothic
10″ – Placerville
9.9″ – Commerce City
9.6″ – Westminster
9.5″ – Foxfield
9.5″ – Manilla Village
9.2″ – Florissant
9.1″ – Louisville
9.1″ – Aurora
9″ – Woodland Park
9″ – Agate
8.5″ – Frederick
8.5″ – Georgetown
8.4″ – Boulder
8″ – Winter Park
7.6″ – Thornton
7.5″ – Federal Heights
7.4″ – Highlands Ranch
7″ – Arvada
6.8″ – Littleton
6″ – Erie
6″ – Denver International Airport
5.5″ – Tincup
5″ – Mead
4.8″ – Evans
4.1″ – Longmont
4″ – Avon
4″ – Hygiene
4″ – Byers
4″ – Fort Collins
3″ – Fort Morgan
3″ – Woodrow