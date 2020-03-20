DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced held a news conference Friday morning announcing multiple new details. Polis announced he suspended a rule which now allows restaurants offering takeout and delivery service to sell alcohol for takeout.
The state is also taking action at the state level to provide relief, beyond the federal government’s actions, for evictions, foreclosures and utilities. The federal government is suspending foreclosures and evictions for 60 days.
Polis asked all utility companies to suspend service cutoffs in the state.
Also, through executive order, he asked law enforcement resources to not be used to enforce eviction orders.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
“We can’t ask people to stay at home if we’re not giving them to tools they need to keep their home. Whether they’re renting or have mortgage payments. If people are going to stay in their home they need to have a home,” Polis said. “The spread of the virus was not your fault. You should not lose your home or utilities because a restaurant was forced to close down to prevent Coloradan’s from dying.”
Polis also announced new tax relief measures which extend the income payment deadline to July with no interest. A new economic council was also announced to help navigate Colorado’s future following the coronavirus pandemic.