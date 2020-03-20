DENVER (CBS4)- A Colorado congressman urges for “measured response” to coronavirus. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who also chairs the Colorado Republican Party, says the decision to close businesses, churches and schools goes too far.

“I think the overreaction is caused by caution. I don’t think any politician wants to say we shouldn’t do anything and this gets out of control.”

Buck says most people who contract the disease develop flu-like symptoms that are not fatal. There are less restrictive ways, he says, of protecting seniors and other vulnerable populations.

“We absolutely want to flatten the curve, and we want to make sure everybody doesn’t get this all at once, but we also want to make sure we don’t shut down our economy in the process of doing that. We would save a whole lot of money if we delivered food free of charge to seniors and others rather than shutting down restaurants.”

Buck says it makes sense for people to wear masks at events like the Republican State Assembly on April 18, but he says the current ban on large gatherings is a violation of people’s civil liberties.

“I think people should get back to church. I think people should be allowed to conduct political activities safely, smartly, but we’ve got to move forward in way that makes sure we recognize the freedoms we have as Americans. Calling a time-out is one thing. If this extends too long then I think it’s a bad decision and it’s not based on science.”