



– Vail Mayor Dave Chapin has tested positive for coronavirus. Chapin announced the positive COVID-19 test on Friday and said he is now in self-isolation.

“You’ve heard the message from public health experts near and far: the COVID-19 virus has no borders or boundaries. I can now attest to that personally: I have tested positive and am in isolation,” he wrote on the Town of Vail’s website.

Chapin said he is notifying those he has been in contact with and is recovering well from the virus after feeling “feeling pretty crummy for a few days.” He said he was very nervous when he initially thought he might have COVID-19 because he has an underlying health condition.

Eagle County has 61 positive coronavirus cases as of Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The number of positive coronavirus cases statewide is now at 363, and there have been four deaths.

“I decided to go public with my diagnosis to not only share what it has been like for me, but to join with Vail Health CEO Will Cook in communicating the urgent need for everyone to take immediate actions to knock this virus down. Please heed the warnings of our local public health experts, as it will free up critical resources for those who need it most and will ultimately save lives,” Chapin said.

