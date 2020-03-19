(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos starting quarterback job officially belongs to Drew Lock. The team announced Thursday they have waved quarterback Joe Flacco with a failed designation.
Flacco, 35, struggled in his only season with the Broncos. In his eight starts, he guided Denver to a 2-6 record, threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. Flacco’s season ended as he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury after a Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The 12-year veteran and former Super Bowl MVP has a career 98-73 record as he passed for 40,067 yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.
The Broncos agreed to a 2-year, $5 million deal with expected back-up quarterback Jeff Driskel on Tuesday. Brett Rypien also remains on the team’s roster.
Lock was 4-1 in his five starts with the Broncos last season.