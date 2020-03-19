Our spring storm delivered quite a bit of heavy snow and wind to much of Colorado!

A few early snow totals so far.

Nederland-19″

Jamestown-18.5″

Genesee- 15.2″

Glen Haven-13″

Evergreen-12.2″

Centennial-10.5″

Castle Rock- 10″

Bailey- 9.4″

Foxfield-8.8″

Parker-7.5″

Aurora-7″

DIA-5.7″

Snow rates will slow for the front range and plains by 10:00 pm on Thursday, and should start to really wrap up by midnight. We still have Winter Storm Warnings in place for the Denver area through 6:00 am Friday, but those could expire earlier if the snow tapers earlier.

Winter Weather Advisories are also still in place for the northern and central mountains as we still expect to see heavier snow overnight into Friday morning.

The Blizzard Warning will continue on the plains through 6:00 am on Friday as the gusty winds will persist and keep creating tough travel conditions.

We’ll spend most of the day on Friday with clouds, but there could be quick surge of snow in the late afternoon that moves through Denver. It doesn’t look to last long if we get that.

This snow is obviously very moisture packed. If you can knock the snow off your trees, it would help prevent downed branches. With so many people at home right now, the last thing we need is widespread power outages. Anything to help!

Then we move into a warm, sunny weekend.