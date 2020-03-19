Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The president and CEO of Vail Health says it’s likely that thousands of people are sick with coronavirus in Eagle County. In a statement sent out on Wednesday, Will Cook said it’s time for people there to start taking the state’s COVID-19 guidelines seriously.
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The president and CEO of Vail Health says it’s likely that thousands of people are sick with coronavirus in Eagle County. In a statement sent out on Wednesday, Will Cook said it’s time for people there to start taking the state’s COVID-19 guidelines seriously.
Cook says there are 400 tests pending, and he expects many of them to be positive.
He said he’s worried their 56-bed hospital will be overflowing in two to four weeks if people don’t diligently practice social distancing.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
It is recommend that anyone in the Eagle County area:
- Stay home or in a comparable setting as much as possible:
- Work from home if possible; if you can’t work from home, maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and your coworkers or customers.
- Only go to public spaces for necessities such as groceries and the pharmacy.
- Continue healthy, non-group activities like walking, hiking, jogging, cycling and other activities that maintain distance from other people.
- Don’t gather in group settings.
- Avoid mass gatherings.
- Maintain distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others.
- If you need to travel, use a private vehicle instead of taking buses, rideshares, flights, or other transportation that puts you in contact with other people.
- Continue to operate critical business functions, such as delivery of goods and operation of businesses, with social distancing and additional safety measures in place.