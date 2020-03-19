Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Cinco de Mayo Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus. This is the first time the event will not happen in Denver in 32 years.
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Cinco de Mayo Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus. This is the first time the event will not happen in Denver in 32 years.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Organizers say it’s due to Gov. Jared Polis’ mandate prohibiting gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks which has been updated to 10 weeks.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. It is also known as Battle of Puebla Day.
The Cinco de Mayo Festival typically features traditional dancing, authentic food, booths and live music in downtown Denver.