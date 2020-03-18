WEATHER ALERTBlast of rain & snow set to take over Colorado, watches and warnings in effect
By Brian Madden

(CBS4) – The departure of current Denver Broncos Quarterback Joe Flacco will likely become a reality. It was reported throughout the NFL Tuesday that the Broncos signed Jeff Driskel to a 2 year deal. Presumably, Driskel will become the backup to Drew Lock.

Shelby Harris of the Denver Broncos sacks Jeff Driskel of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium in 2018.

Shelby Harris of the Denver Broncos sacks Jeff Driskel of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in 2018. (credit: John Grieshop/Getty Images)

With Driskel now on the roster, it is safe to assume Flacco will be released from the Broncos. Flacco started the 2019 season as the starter, but his season ended on Week 8 with a neck injury in Indianapolis. He would later be placed on Injured Reserve. As the Broncos signal caller, he earned a 2-6 record, completed 65% of his passes while securing 6 TD passes and 5 Interceptions.

Joe Flacco of the Denver Broncos is sacked by Justin Houston of the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 27, 2019.

Joe Flacco of the Denver Broncos is sacked by Justin Houston of the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 27, 2019. (credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Flacco will soon join the rank and file of free agent players. Official NFL Free Agency begins Wednesday at 2 pm.

