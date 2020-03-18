By Brian Madden
(CBS4) – The departure of current Denver Broncos Quarterback Joe Flacco will likely become a reality. It was reported throughout the NFL Tuesday that the Broncos signed Jeff Driskel to a 2 year deal. Presumably, Driskel will become the backup to Drew Lock.
With Driskel now on the roster, it is safe to assume Flacco will be released from the Broncos. Flacco started the 2019 season as the starter, but his season ended on Week 8 with a neck injury in Indianapolis. He would later be placed on Injured Reserve. As the Broncos signal caller, he earned a 2-6 record, completed 65% of his passes while securing 6 TD passes and 5 Interceptions.
Flacco will soon join the rank and file of free agent players. Official NFL Free Agency begins Wednesday at 2 pm.