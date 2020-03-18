



– The Denver Broncos reportedly beefed up their defensive line by picking up defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick . Casey, 30, has made the Pro Bowl the past five seasons (2015-19).

Last season he had 44 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble. According to Spotrac, he’s set to make $11.7 million next season with $5.45 million of the contract becoming fully guaranteed on March 22nd.

The Broncos will have Casey under contract through 2022. In 2021 he’ll make $12.2 million and in the final year of his deal he’ll make $13.8 million. Casey became Denver’s main target on the defensive line after the team missed out on free agent D.J. Reader who agreed to a 4-year, $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

Casey was taken by Tennessee in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC and has started in 137 of his 139 games played for the Titans. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s turned in a 70 or higher grade in all nine of his seasons in the NFL.

He’s also made tremendous contributions off the field as well. Casey was named a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist in 2016 and 2018 for the work in the Nashville community.

“My mom taught me to always give back to others,” Casey said on the Titans website in 2018. “My mom was one of those people where if my friends were hanging out, she made sure she made enough dinner for everybody. It wasn’t like, ‘It’s dinner time, so you have to go home.’ If you were around my house, she made enough for everybody.

“But it was more than just that. My mom has always been a big-hearted person, and that’s something that rubbed off on me.”

The Broncos have had a busy offseason landing A.J. Bouye in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, signing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, signing back-up quarterback Jeff Driskel and trading full back Andy Janovich to the Cleveland Browns.