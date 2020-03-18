ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Not only is Chris Harris Junior not returning to the Broncos, but longtime Denver Broncos cornerback is going to a division rival.
The NFL Network is reporting the Harris is signing a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harris stopped short of confirming the report on his Instagram page but did add: “Broncos Country… THANK YOU! It’s been an amazing 9 years. I want to thank the entire Denver Broncos organization for believing in a young, undrafted kid from Oklahoma. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and trainers for helping to make me the Super Bowl Champion, 4X Pro Bowler I am today….It’s hard to be leaving a city where we have created so many incredible memories but I am excited for a new beginning.”
Harris leaves Denver has the Broncos 3rd all-time leader in passes defensed and ranks 10th all-time in Interceptions with 20.
He came to Denver as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas and not only made the team but became one of the key members of a defense that would ultimately play a huge role in the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50.