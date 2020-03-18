



– For 33 years, Project C.U.R.E. has been collecting and delivering lifesaving medical equipment to third world countries. Now, with the spread of the coronavirus in the U S, it is doing what it can to help here at home.

When Project C.U.R.E. first learned of the coronavirus, the nonprofit responded immediately sending donated medical supplies, excess from the U.S., to countries hardest hit.

“We had no idea it was going to hit the U. S. hard or last as long as it has so far,“ said Douglas Jackson, PhD and President and CEO of Project C.U.R.E.

So, now the focus is on the need here at home… protecting first responders, doctors and nurses with masks and PPEs, personal protective equipment.

At the warehouse in Centennial, a pallet is stacked with PPEs and ready to go to West Metro Fire Rescue. With the spread of coronavirus crews are now suiting up before treating people.

“I don’t know if we have enough. I don’t know if the U.S. has enough,” Jackson told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Jackson has been running Project C.U.R.E. for 23 years.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “We don’t know how bad it is.”

Volunteers continue to sort and pack as requests now come in for ventilators, respirators and equipment needed to treat people sick with COVID-19 who end up hospitalized.

“The irony is that some of the things we’re loaning back to hospitals to use are things they gave us just a few weeks earlier,” said Jackson.

Project C.U.R.E isn’t asking for volunteers right now. Donations are needed. Just $25 pays for filling and shipping a box of medical supplies.

