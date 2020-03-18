DENVER (CBS4)– With coronavirus leaving many store shelves picked over before the day is over, some are offering early hours in the day for those most vulnerable during the pandemic.
Stores like Target and Safeway will reserve special hours during the week for older adults or those with underlying health conditions.
At Safeway stores starting March 19, the hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday will be reserved for those over the age of 60.
For Target locations in Colorado and nationwide, that means the first hour of shopping each Wednesday, starting March 18, for the foreseeable future will be reserved for older adults or those with underlying health conditions.
At Whole Foods locations in the U.S. and Canada starting Wednesday, March 18, customers who are age 60 and older will be served one hour before the stores open to the general public.
Many stores are also adjusting their hours to allow staff more time to clean, disinfect, and restock the shelves.
— King Soopers will be closing at 8:00 p.m. daily
— Target will close at 9:00 p.m. daily
— Whole Foods Stores will close at 8:00 p.m. daily
— Home Depot will close at 6:00 p.m. daily