DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have given a 2nd round tender to defensive lineman Mike Purcell. Under the tender, he will make $3.2 million next season.
Purcell, 28, went from playing in the now defunct Alliance of American Football League to becoming the NFL’s top run-stopping interior defender, according to Pro Football Focus in 2019.
The Highlands Ranch native blossomed in the 13 games and seven starts he had with the Broncos last year, racking up a career-high 48 tackles with eight tackles for loss. Denver finished 17th in the NFL against the run giving up 111.4 yards per game.
Denver continued to retool their defensive line picking up Jurrell Casey in a trade with the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick earlier on Wednesday.