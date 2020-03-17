



A Castle Rock family is working to spread acts of kindness after losing their daughter three years ago. The family started a nonprofit called Rylie’s Ark, and through that they hope to give away hundreds of prom dresses to teenage girls for free.

In 2017, 12-year-old Rylie Guentensberger was inside a store in Parker when a driver crashed into the building. After weeks in the hospital, Rylie passed away. It was stories from others that inspired her family to start an organization that would spread kindness in the community.

“It was always little things. A note in somebody’s desk drawer or locker, a hug they didn’t know they needed,” Meghann Guentensberger, Rylie’s mom, told CBS4. “She has this way of like tilting her head and giggling that I think is the epitome of be happy.”

Now the family has collected more than 500 formal dresses which they plan to give out to teenage girls, through what they’re calling the Be Happy Boutique. The dresses are all different styles, sizes and colors. Girls who wish to pick out a dress can fill out their preferences online.

“’Be happy’ is a phrase Rylie would always use,” explained Meghann. “She would have loved this.”

Meghann and her husband, Ziggy, said they hope this helps girls who may otherwise not be able to afford a dress for prom to get one they love.

“What we wanted to do is kind of remove that obstacle and get beautiful dresses in the hands of beautiful girls,” Meghann said.

She added the boutique-style experience will include a personal shopper. The dress giveaway is open to any high school girl; they just need to sign up beforehand.

“There’s not a ‘qualify’,” she explained. “It’s come, get a dress and feel great.”

The event is scheduled to take place on March 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The family is monitoring any health guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and say they will alert girls if the event is postponed or transformed into a mobile event.

Any updates will be posted to the nonprofit’s website. Girls who have signed up for a dress will be immediately alerted.