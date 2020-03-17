Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern is headed to the New York Jets.
The former Broncos center agreed to a deal with the Jets on Tuesday, one day before the official start of NFL free agency.
McGovern becomes the first Broncos free agent to agree to terms with another team. He started 31 out of a possible 32 games in the last two seasons, including all 16 at center last year.
His move to New York follows the Broncos decision to sign Graham Glasgow. Glasgow and the Broncos agreed to terms on Monday.
McGovern was drafted by the Broncos in the 5th round of the 2016 draft.