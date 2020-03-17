DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Tuesday morning giving political parties in Colorado flexibility on assemblies and conventions due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of Monday afternoon, there are 160 cases and one death in Colorado from COVID-19.
The executive order allows “Colorado’s political parties to amend certain rules and procedures governing the conduct of their assemblies and conventions and to limit in-person contact during nominating assemblies and conventions.”
“During this challenging time, we must continue to work together to ensure Coloradans have every opportunity to participate in the democratic process,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “I thank the state legislature and leadership for their work to quickly send this bipartisan bill to my desk.”
House Bill 20-1359 operates in conjunction with the executive order and allows for parties to provide a remote participation in nominating assemblies and conventions. It also allows “delegates to vote by email, mail, telephone or app, allows an individual who is physically present to carry up to five proxies, and allows the party to reduce the number of participants required for quorum. The executive order directs the Secretary of State to issue emergency rules to allow eligible voters to safely participate in the primary election.”
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.