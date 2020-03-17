



Mobile Market in north Denver attracted hundreds of families on Tuesday. Many showed up in search of staple items that can be difficult to find at supermarkets.

“We got a lot of fruits and veggies because that’s what we need at home,” one resident said.

The nonprofit We Don’t Waste holds the event every month , but Director Kyle Enders says they’re seeing an increase in numbers because of the COVID-19 fallout.

The nonprofit delivered well over 3,000 lbs. of food to families feeling the changes from the businesses which are dealing with the same.

“We got a lot of calls from restaurants that are closing and want to give us their food. A couple of school districts have given us food from their warehouses,” Enders said.

Also available at the Mobile Market, key family items not everyone has to think about.

“I actually came here for the diapers and formula because it’s so hard to find those in the store,” Cassandra Lynam said.

She was in good company.

“I’ve had trouble with the wipes for my daughter, same with infant Tylenol,” another mother said at the event.

WeeCycle, a group that collects and donates those items, says they’re running low. Lindsey Zaback says they quickly ran out of wipes and some of the bigger diapers .

“It is the worst feeling to look into at these families who are desperately in need of things that are in the store,” she said.

At the end of the day, families who came left with more than they had before and that was more than enough.

