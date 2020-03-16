Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – In response to the growing concern over the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, at least 3 shopping malls in the Denver area have reduced their hours until further notice. One mall has closed a children’s play area inside.
The following is a list of information gathered from mall websites as of 7 p.m. on Monday. March 16.
- Southwest Plaza and Park Meadows – now open 12-7 Monday through Saturday and 11-6 on Sunday
- Cherry Creek – suggested to call individual stores for hours, children’s play area closed
- Flatiron Crossing – normal hours
- Colorado Mills – now open 11-7 Monday through Saturday and 12-6 on Sunday
- Twenty Ninth Street in Boulder – normal hours
- The Orchard Town Center in Westminster – normal hours
- The Shops at Foothills in Fort Collins – normal hours
- The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland – normal hours
- Town Center at Aurora – normal hours
- Denver Premium Outlets – now open 11-7 Monday through Saturday and 12-6 on Sunday
- Outlets at Castle Rock – now open 11-7 everyday but advised to call individual stores
- Southlands and The Shops at Northfield Stapleton – websites showed updated hours for individual stores
- Outlets at Loveland – normal hours