DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Supreme Court has suspended some court operations, specifically all jury calls in state courts, through April 3. There are 160 cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday afternoon.
The order suspends some court operations except for jury calls for criminal trials facing imminent speedy trial deadlines and allows for the provision of other ongoing court operations.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The order suspends jury calls through April 3 for state courts, not district or county courts, at which the time for ongoing measures will be evaluated.
“While the timely administration of justice is the cornerstone of our judicial system, protection of public health and safety and the well being of our judicial staff is of paramount importance,” Chief Justice Coats said in a statement. “We can no longer continue with normal business operations, but in the interest of all Coloradans we are also unable to cease operating entirely. Balancing those factors, I entered today’s order.”
The Courts otherwise remain open and will continue operations for matters including, but not limited to:
- Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings;
- Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders and hearings on emergency risk protection orders;
- P. Rule 5 advisement for incarcerated persons and the initial setting of bail;
- Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant;
- Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals;
- Detention hearings for juvenile delinquency cases;
- Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings;
- Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator;
- Hearings on motions to restrict parenting time and parental abduction prevention; and
- Emergency mental health proceedings.
Colorado is a unified court system with 22 judicial districts and 64 counties, all information related to district decisions regarding coronavirus and court and probation operations will be posted to the district’s webpage.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.