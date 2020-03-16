Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the top attractions on Colorado’s Western Slope is closing due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool is now closed through March 22, and so is the neighboring athletic club, shop, restaurant and spa. Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, which is located across the street from the pool area, remains open.
The lodge says it has “implemented enhanced strategies” in order to protect visitors from the spread of COVID-19.
“In these uncertain and challenging times, the resort feels it is prudent to temporarily cease pool operations following the recommendations of public health officials. This is in support of the overall well-being of the community. The situation will be monitored on a day-to-day basis and decisions will be made accordingly,” pool managers wrote in a prepared statement. People interested in visits to the hot springs pool in the future should check www.hotspringspool.com for the latest updates.
