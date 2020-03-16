Big Changes Coming Later This WeekWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

DPS Offering Meals For Kids Until April 3rdWith an extended spring break, DPS is still offering breakfast and lunch to students to make sure they receive nutritious food.

3 hours ago

Aurora Urgent Care Will Not Open For Testing Tuesday As Originally PlannedThere will not be more testing for coronavirus in Aurora on Tuesday, as initially planned.

3 hours ago

Denver Mayor Now Prohibiting Gatherings of 50+Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a ban on large group gatherings as well as other changes in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3 hours ago

Cherry Creek High School Basketball Players React After Tournament Is CanceledAfter beating Highlands Ranch in the semifinals, the Cherry Creek Bruins left the Denver Coliseum ready to play for a second straight state title. Little did they know, they had just played their final game.

6 hours ago

AutoNation All Access Will Go On Hiatus Due To Coronavirus OutbreakThe CBS4 sports show on Sunday nights will go on hiatus as sports events have been canceled in Colorado and across the country.

6 hours ago