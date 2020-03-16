DENVER (CBS4) – Based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Colorado restricting public gatherings of 50 or more people, the Denver Zoo will close to the public starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The closure will be in effect until further notice.
All scheduled events and programs, including spring break camps, Up-Close Animal Encounters and community outreach programs will be either cancelled or rescheduled to a later date. Tickets purchased for these events can be refunded by calling the Zoo’s Guest Care Center at 720-337-1400 between 9 am and 4 pm daily.
The free day scheduled for April 9 will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.
While gates will be closed to the public the operations staff will continue to work onsite to provide vital care around the clock to the nearly 3,000 animals that call the Denver Zoo home, as well as maintaining zoo infrastructure. Guests can donate to help offset the cost of caring for animals during this time by visiting the Zoo’s website.
The Zoo invites the community to continue to experience, explore and learn about wild animals through its website and social media channels.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.