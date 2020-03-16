



In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, take a look at these great corned beef and cabbage recipes from Denver-area chefs. Executive Sous Chef Josh Prater

Euclid Hall

1317 14th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 595-4255

www.euclidhall.com

Josh Prater is the executive sous chef at Euclid Hall. The American tavern is renown for its innovative pub food including poutine, schnitzels and housemade sausages. The tavern has an extensive beer selection and is in a landmark building in downtown Denver, once a meeting place for the Elks, Masons and Populist party. Below is Chef Prater’s recipe for traditional corned beef and cabbage.

Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage Ingredients: Per 30 pounds of beef (brisket)

12.5 quarts cold water

2 cups salt

.75 cup Insta cure #1

1.25 cups sugar

1.25 cups Pickling spice (see below) Pickling Spice Ingredients: 2 Tablespoons allspice

3 Tablespoons black pepper

1.5 Tablespoons mustard spice

2 Tablespoons pepper flakes

2 Tablespoons cloves

6 each cinnamon sticks

6 each bay leaves

3 Tablespoons coriander Directions: Boil all of the spices with 2.5 quarts of water. Add that to the remaining 10 quarts of cold water. Once cool, completely submerge the brisket for a minimum of five days. Once fully brined, pull the beef out of brine (save) and place in a large pot. Cover beef in 50 percent water and 50 percent brine. Simmer for 4-6 hours, remove and discard. Chill cooked beef on sheet trays. Related: Top Spots Serving Pupusas In Denver

Executive Chef/Owner Mary Nguyen

Olive & Finch

1552 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80218

(303) 832-8663

www.oliveandfincheatery.com Executive Chef/Owner Mary Nguyen of Parallel 17, Street Kitchen Asian Bistro and the newly opened Olive and Finch is a leading lady in the Denver restaurant industry. Known for her creativity and passion in the kitchen, her menus are diverse but keep the constant mission of balanced, colorful and healthy. Chef Nguyen will feature her corned beef and cabbage, served with root vegetables, as a nightly special at Olive and Finch in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Chef Nguyen’s Corned Beef and Cabbage



Day 1:

Brine the meat Brine Ingredients: 1 Cup kosher salt

1 Cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons whole coriander

2 Tablespoons whole mustard seeds

2 Tablespoons whole black peppercorns

1 1/2 Tablespoons whole allspice

6 sprigs fresh marjoram

6 sprigs fresh thyme leaves

4 bay leaves

1 (3 to 3.5 pound) brisket Directions: Combine all of the brine ingredients, except the brisket, in a large non-reactive bowl. Add the brisket and rub the spice mix into the meat. Pour cold water over it until the meat is covered. Weight the brisket down with a small plate so that it is completely submerged; cover and refrigerate. The meat should be brined for three days. Day 3: Cabbage Ingredients: 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 red onion, halved

6 carrots, coarsely chopped

1 head celery including leaves, coarsely chopped

3 heads garlic, smashed

3 sprigs fresh marjoram

3 bay leaves

1 small cabbage cut into 6 to 8 wedges For the Root Vegetables: 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound baby red potatoes, scrubbed

1 pound baby carrots, trimmed and scrubbed

1 pound baby turnips, trimmed and scrubbed

1 pound baby parsnips, trimmed and scrubbed

1 Cup chicken stock

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions: Remove the meat from the brine and rinse it well. Let it come to room temperature for about an hour. Heat the oven to 300 degrees F. Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, celery, garlic, marjoram and bay leaves and cook until starting to soften, about 10 minutes. Set the meat on top of the vegetables and add water to just cover the meat. Bring to a boil, skimming any foam that surfaces. Reduce the heat to a simmer, place the lid on the pot and cook for 15 minutes. Add the cabbage pieces, cover, and put it into the oven; cook for 3 hours. Remove the meat, cover it with foil, and let it rest for 20 minutes. Directions for Root Vegetables: Put the olive oil and butter into a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the vegetables and toss to coat them well with the fat; season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer, cover the pot and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Slice the meat and serve with cabbage and a side of root vegetables. Related: Top Spots For Corned Beef And Cabbage In Denver