BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The government-mandated closure of many public places due to coronavirus is causing restaurants to get creative. On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis ordered all movie theaters, gyms, bars, breweries, casinos and restaurants to close.

Restaurants can offer take-out, drive-thru, and delivery as options to stay in business.

“This is something, a new challenge,” said Megumi Gohara, the Assistant General Manager at Japango in Boulder. “We do have a lot of employees here, and we are really concerned for them and their family so we have to do whatever we can do.”

The sushi restaurant knows it’s not the first thought for people when they think of take-out or delivery food, but they’re hoping deals and convenience will keep customers. The restaurant normally gets foot traffic off of the Pearl Street Mall, but for at least the next month, it will utilize parking spaces on an alley between Pearl and Walnut Street.

“We’re going to let our guests do drive thru here, they can pick up their food. They can prepay with a credit card and we will bring their food, mocktail, awesome sushi,” Gohara said.

The mandate to close doors has been part of a rapidly changing week for restaurants all over Colorado, which have already seen a sharp decline in business. Gohara says she knows the move is likely the best option to keep customers and employees safe.

“I’m trying to modify the schedule a little bit. But we’re making sure we have a chef and somebody to take an order, trying to monitor how many orders we get. Just everything is going to be challenging for the next few days,” Gohara said.