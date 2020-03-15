Opening A Sports Bar The Week Sports StoppedLocal sports outlet DNVR opened their new bar on Friday March 13th, 24 hours after nearly every major sports league postponed or cancelled their games and tournaments. Not the grand opening they were hoping for, but thanks to their hard work to connect with their audience and Colorado sports fans, the staff at DNVR know they'll have plenty of support through this uncertain time. Ryan Greene and Romi Bean sit down with Co-Founder and VP of Content Strategy, Ryan Koenigsberg to discuss where they go from here. If you want to visit the bar, it is located on the corner of Colfax and York in Denver.

15 hours ago