DENVER (CBS4) – A large area of low pressure will sit and spin to the west of Colorado for the next several days and that means we will be caught up in a moist flow of air out ahead of it. We’ll see a wide variety of conditions as a result.

This morning was a great example with most places along and east of I-25 dealing with low clouds and fog, while elevations above 6,000 feet had partly to mostly sunny skies. Our camera on the side of Lookout Mountain offered a perfect example of this. The low clouds were produced due to a moist flow of air at the surface out of the southeast. Meanwhile just above there was a drier flow of air from the southwest.

Temperatures around Colorado today should mostly be in the 50s, both on the plains and in the mountains. A few 60s are possible on the western slope. But some locations may stay in the 40s if the daytime heating is unable to mix out the low clouds. This would most likely happen along Colorado’s eastern border.

Looking ahead we will see a few different waves of moisture cross the state between now and Wednesday and each one will bring scattered showers. Some colder air is anticipated by Thursday along with a better chance for rain and even some thunderstorms. That round of precip could end as snow so stay tuned to see how things evolve.