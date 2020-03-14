



– Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order on Saturday night suspending downhill skiing operations for one week after the cases of coronavirus in Colorado continue to grow. There are more than 100 COVID-19 cases in Colorado and one death.

“Never would I have believed that a global pandemic would force the temporary closure of our world-class ski resorts. I have been skiing since I was four years old. Our family has had a place in Vail for three decades. And, like so many Colorado families, we were planning a ski trip with our kids over their spring break next weekend. Beyond being a major part of our way of life, skiing supports our workers and businesses,” said Polis in a statement. “For those of us who treasure living our lives outdoors, sacrificing our fun is the easier part; but for those who depend on employment in our Colorado high country, the uncertainty of how long they will be out of a job is terrifying. It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands. I take solace in knowing that while we will be temporarily closed for business, we will be saving the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands of Coloradans in the days and weeks ahead.”

The executive order directs downhill ski resorts to suspend operations for one week to slow the spread of COVID-19 and conserve medical resources in Colorado’s mountain communities. Polis said he will continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and may make changes to the executive order.

Earlier in the day, Vail Resorts, operator of Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte ski areas in Colorado, and 37 resorts globally, announced that it will cease operations for a week beginning Sunday at all its North American mountain resorts and stores.

Eagle County, which includes Vail, has the second-highest number (18) of the state’s presumptive positive tests behind Denver (20). Pitkin County, which includes the Aspen/Snowmass resorts, has only two residents who have tested positive, but nine people from out-of-state who are being treated there.

“The challenges posed by COVID-19 are unique and place significant burdens on hospitals and medical personnel. We are aware of the great cost that mountain communities face if our downhill ski resorts close, even temporarily. These costs will be borne by local residents and businesses, and by the individuals and families who come to Colorado to enjoy our beautiful mountains and world-renowned skiing. But in the face of this pandemic emergency we cannot hesitate to protect public health and safety,” the executive order reads.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: