



– The coronavirus pandemic is forcing some changes to how the Denver Police Department will investigate some crimes and take some reports. As of Friday evening, there is one coronavirus death in Colorado and 77 cases.

“DPD will begin taking some reports and statements via phone call instead of dispatching officers to gather information in person,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock during a news conference on Friday afternoon. The changes were announced during an update on how the City of Denver is taking action with the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

During the news conference, Hancock wanted to reassure Denver residents that police will be available when needed, based on the severity of the circumstances.

RELATED: Coronavirus In Colorado: Local Governments Declare States Of Emergency

“To be clear, this change will not impact the dispatching of officers to high priority, emergency incidents. DPD will encourage our residents to call 911 to report an emergency or 720-913-2000 to report a non-emergency situation. Denver’s emergency communications center personnel and DPD personnel will then work together to identify calls where an officer’s presence is not required to complete a report. DPD also encourages residents to utilize online crime reporting tool when possible to help further reduce person to person interactions.”

In the same news conference, Hancock also announced that all public events that were scheduled to happen at all Denver-owned and operated facilities through April 12 have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes the following facilities:

– Red Rocks Amphitheatre (and visitor’s center)

– Denver Center for the Performing Arts

– Denver Coliseum

– McNichols Civic Center Building

– Colorado Convention Center

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: