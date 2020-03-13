(CBS4) – During a time of uncertainty as coronavirus continues to spread, the Denver community is finding ways to help others. Neighbors are offering to grocery shop for those most at risk of contracting the virus in public places: older people and those with underlying health conditions.

The idea really took off after many read an online post where a woman said she was asked by an older woman to buy her groceries in the store parking lot because she was worried about going inside the store and being around others who could potentially be sick.

“I thought ‘Oh my gosh, how many people in my neighborhood are in the same situation?’” explained Kristin Fasy who lives near Washington Park.

Fasy said she immediately posted on Nextdoor and let neighbors know she would be happy to pick up groceries for any older people worried about going to the store.

“I feel healthy now and I want to be able to do something for people who might not have the ability to get out there,” she said.

Knowing groceries are a necessity, her hope is to help those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I think when things feel scary and something like this where everything feels uncertain, it can be easy to forget to be neighborly,” Fasy said.

Others in different neighborhoods are stepping up as well. Tim Wren said he wants to spread kindness, and is willing to pick up and deliver any groceries for his neighbors in the city’s University neighborhood.

“I know the older people are afraid and why not be on the front lines to help them out and keep them safe?” Wren said. “Anything they need, I’ll go get it and they can just pay me back through cash, Venmo, anything like that.”

Wren hopes others will be eager to help as well and remember that those in need may have no one else to turn to.

“This is just something for Colorado people to stand up and do and come together as a community,” he said. “Anybody I can help or anybody in need, please let me know.”

Wren said anyone in need in the University neighborhood can contact him at Frontrangerenovatios80@gmail.com. You can also check your Nextdoor app for people willing to help in your area.