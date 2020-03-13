



– Kids overhear and observe much more than adults think they do and when popular places to visit like the Denver Museum of Nature and Science announce they are closing, that can seem big and scary for kids. All public events that were scheduled to happen at all Denver-owned and operated facilities through April 12 have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it’s really important that we don’t instill panic in our kids,” said Laura-Anne Cleveland, Associate Chief Nursing Officer, of HealthONE’s Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Cleveland has been a nurse for 15 years, she’s also a mother of five and understands the anxiety parents are facing with kids out of school and questions about which if any activities are safe.

“It is perfectly okay to go to play dates, but you don’t want their friends to have a fever, cough, any of those flu-like symptoms,” she said.

Cleveland encourages parents to stress washing hands and to have kids play in outdoor spaces like playgrounds where risk for transmission is lower. If kids do get sick with COVID-19, so far the data has been promising.

“For some reason this is not hitting our children and even the cases that they have seen it got children, it’s not severe,” said Cleveland.

We caught up with Marcos Chavez who decided to visit the Denver Zoo with his daughter Kacey.

She turns four years old next month and was excited to see the lions.

“We are at least trying to get out and do something since you can’t do too much else, so I figured I’d we came out here to the zoo it’s not necessarily a confined area,” said Chavez.

This kind of mindful decision-making, without stoking fear is exactly the message Cleveland says our kids need to hear.

“You’ve got to stop the fear mentality with them, but you want them to be smart,” she said.

