



– Coronavirus fears have reached such high levels across the world, that the World Health Organization has issued a warning about anxiety. WHO recommends people take a moment to pause the inundation of coronavirus news.

It suggests only looking up sources for practical information, for example the latest from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. It also reminds people to have empathy for victims, and that this disease is not limited to a certain ethnicity or race. And, whenever possible, the organization said to acknowledge that there may be some positivity in times of crisis. However, above all, WHO emphasized that people should learn steps to protect themselves from the virus, such as adequate handwashing.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

CBS4 talked with Dr. Eric French who leads the adult in-patient psychiatry department at HealthOne Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in Aurora. He told CBS4, it may be time to think about how people start their day to avoid further stress.

“I would say to start your day by doing a little bit of mindfulness practice just sit in bed for a couple of minutes, make sure that the first thing you’re doing when you wake up is not grabbing your phone to pour into social media and news feeds,” French said.

Of course, with so many activities and gatherings being canceled it may be hard to find distractions. What’s worse, the virus may be the topic of conversation for many other people, so Dr. French explained it’s okay to acknowledge that it’s a stressful trigger.

“You can certainly ask your close friends if there’s anything else they’d like to talk about cause it does get to be overwhelming but certainly having self-awareness and being able to say I’m getting too wrapped up in this right now, my anxiety is rising, I’m feeling like I can’t focus because I’m so worried. And doing the things that you can either, from that environment immediately or taking a few moments to take some deep breaths,” he added.

Mental health experts also caution parents with small children to be aware of what they may be going through. They suggest parents discuss what their kids are afraid of, and use art as an outlet for expressing their fears.

And lastly, Dr. French wanted to remind those seeking treatment for an anxiety disorder or going through addiction recovering now is the time to contact providers to see if there are alternative ways of meeting, or resources to find support.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: