Nuggets React To Suspension Of NBA Season: Just Hope We Can Figure This OutNuggets forward Paul Millsap and other players found out about the situation in the third quarter of the game in Dallas.

Buffaloes Get Knocked Out Of Pac-12 Tournament By CougarsWashington State knocked off Colorado 82-68 on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 tournament.

Compher's OT Goal Lifts Avs Over Rangers, 3-2The Avalanche are 15-5-2 since losing four in a row in early January.

Coronavirus Update: No Fans At Colorado High School Basketball Tournament, NCAA Hockey RegionalsStarting this weekend, the sounds of the games won't compete with the noise of the crowd.

Mavericks Beat Nuggets 113-97; NBA Suspends Rest Of SeasonBoban Marjanovic had 31 points, Luka Doncic scored 28, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night before the suspension of the NBA season because of the coronavirus.

Denver Broncos Awarded 3 Compensatory Picks In NFL DraftThe Broncos were awarded three compensatory picks in the 2020 draft on Tuesday. In addition to the draft picks they had already, Denver was awarded a 5th round pick and two 7th round picks.