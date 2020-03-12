Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland police are asking for help finding a missing endangered child. Leo Liscum, 2, was last seen at a Subway store near Interstate 25 and Highway 119 in Longmont.
Liscum is believed to be with Alexandra Gralewski, his 34-year-old biological mother who doesn’t have custody over the boy. She was described as being 5-foot-9, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said they suspect Gralewski went to the toddler’s home on the 1600 block of East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland and took the child while he was under the supervision of a babysitter.
If you spot them — call police at (970) 962-2061.