



– The drive-up coronavirus testing site for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Lowry will have a limited capacity on Friday after such an overwhelming response during the first two days.

The testing site at Lowry has collected tests on more than 650 Coloradans since Tuesday. The CDPHE said now the state has capacity for private labs to conduct testing.

On Friday, the maximum number of tests will be 100-150 vehicles at the drive-up testing site in Lowry.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

Testing at the drive-up site will take place from noon-2 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

on Friday, March 13. The first 100-150 vehicles in the queue will have access to the drive-up testing; all other vehicles that arrive after that will be encouraged to seek testing from a private provider. Always call ahead and speak with the health care facility in advance before going there for testing or treatment.

If you have a medical emergency, call 911– do not report to the testing site, as it is not a diagnostic facility not a care facility. If you have severe respiratory symptoms, especially shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tell the dispatcher about your symptoms. Do not wait for a COVID-19 test to call 911.

If you are ill or suspect that you were exposed, but are not able to be immediately tested, please stay home, self-isolate, and contact your physician.

For the safety of drive-up lab workers, hours of operation will be contingent upon safe weather. We will announce if we need to close the site due to unsafe conditions.

Unsafe conditions include any weather that can make personal protection equipment ineffective, such as any precipitation, wind, or colder temperatures.

While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive test results may be issued isolation orders. Depending on test volume, we aim to contact individuals directly with their results within 72 hours.

Gov. Jared Polis has deployed the Colorado National Guard to help manage logistics, traffic and other assistance at the site.

The number of people in line for coronavirus testing at Denver’s new drive-through facility grew substantially on day two.

By 11 a.m. Thursday, an hour after the facility opened, the CDCHD was reporting 3-hour wait times on its website but some in line reported wait times up to four hours.

CBS4 spoke to one family who had been waiting for two hours to test their toddler. They came directly from their pediatrician who advised them to get in line.

“He is very tired. He actually has an ear infection also and they sent us here just in case because he has a cough,” said Nicole Fasano.

While Nicole wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, her husband, Derek said he was and may have to get tested later.

“I might as soon as I can get him taken care of,” Derek continued, “I’m the one that travels, too. I traveled to LA and Dallas recently.”

While 160 people were tested Wednesday, it was clear, there were many more by Thursday and while CDPHE cut the line off around 2 p.m., testing continued until after 5 p.m.

CDPHE has laid out strict criteria in order to qualify for testing, at minimum, you need a note from your physician.

Health officials said they hope to have results back to people within 72-hours. You’re asked to self-quarantine during that time. A positive test result could mean an isolation order.

As surreal as the scene was Thursday, the Fasanos said they’re doing what they can to keep themselves and others healthy.

“There’s no point in getting angry. Just go home and quarantine ourselves and take care of the little guy,” said Nicole.

LINK: CDPHE Testing Guidelines