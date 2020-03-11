



– The University of Colorado Boulder campus is moving all classes online starting Monday for the rest of the semester because of coronavirus concerns. The changes were outlined Wednesday morning in an email obtained by CBS4.

The email was sent out by Chancellor Philip DeStefano to the CU Boulder community which outlines the actions being taken to reduce the “challenges that COVID-19 poses” in the community.

The campus will transition to remote learning for the rest of the semester. Faculty will determine how to utilize technology to help students complete their educational requirements. The campus is also encouraging employees and faculty to work remotely.

The University of Colorado is also suspending all university-funded travel, foreign or domestic.

CU is also suspending immediately all education abroad programs in the Czech Republic, France, Japan, and Spain through the 2020 spring semester. Earlier in the semester, CU Boulder suspended programs to China, South Korea and Italy.

All events, gatherings or those with more than 150 attendees are suspended until further guidance is issued.

Colorado College in Colorado Springs will move to virtual instruction starting March 30.

“The safety of our commuity is our top priority. We realize that our COVID-19 policy guidelines will cause disruption- and that you will have additional questions based on the… information- but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures.”

Metropolitan State University of Denver is hosting a town hall meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday with students and staff to address issues with coronavirus on campus.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.

We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.

Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.

