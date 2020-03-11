



– Starting Wednesday, some Coloradans can get tested for coronavirus at a drive-up testing site. That site with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is located at 8100 E. Lowry Blvd.

Gov. Jared Polis made it clear you can’t just show up for the drive-thru tests being conducted at the Lowry State Health Department lab facility.

“You need a doctor’s order to get that test and doctors want to keep potential coronavirus patients out of their practices,” Polis told reporters at a news conference where he announced a State of Emergency for Colorado on Tuesday.

In addition to Colorado, the drive-up testing is being conducted in South Korea, the state of Washington and other locations. Polis hopes to open more drive-up locations throughout Colorado as more tests become available.

Those who use the drive-up tests will be asked to answer a questionnaire and submit a nasal swab sample.

Once you are done with the test, the results are sent to a lab. It can take one to a few days to find out if you have contracted the virus.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: