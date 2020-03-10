DENVER (CBS4)– Health care providers in Colorado could be required to share some of their legal history with patients. If Colorado lawmakers pass the bill, providers must disclose if they were convicted or disciplined for a sexual offense.
Last year, more than 50 women sued the U.S. Olympic Committee, which is based in Colorado Springs. They claim the organization failed to warn them about allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar.
The representative behind the bill said there is already a database that stores information on providers but said it doesn’t go far enough.
“We’ve seen with the Larry Nassar case, that there are some providers who repeatedly take advantage of their trusted position with clients or patients,” said Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat representing Adams County.
The bill has already passed the state Senate and is being heard in the state House.